Parliament Live: 'Congress ready to listen to any abuse, but demands caste census,' Kharge doubles down after Rahul Gandhi-Anurag Thakur fracas

Good morning readers, yesterday the Parliament saw the Jammu and Kashmir Budget passed while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also responded to the debate on the Budget in the Lok Sabha. Her comments came a day after the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi -- with much theatrics -- ripped into the Budget, saying it was only for a select few and ignored the backward castes in India. Rahul Gandhi's comments drew the ire of the Treasury Benches which led to a showdown between the Gandhi scion and Anurag Thakur in the Lower House with the latter's statement questioning Rahul's caste expunged. Get ready for another possibly stormy day at the Parliament as the Opposition is showing no signs of letting up on their attacks on the BJP-led NDA government.