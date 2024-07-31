Parliament Live: 'Congress ready to listen to any abuse, but demands caste census,' Kharge doubles down after Rahul Gandhi-Anurag Thakur fracas
Good morning readers, yesterday the Parliament saw the Jammu and Kashmir Budget passed while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also responded to the debate on the Budget in the Lok Sabha. Her comments came a day after the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi -- with much theatrics -- ripped into the Budget, saying it was only for a select few and ignored the backward castes in India. Rahul Gandhi's comments drew the ire of the Treasury Benches which led to a showdown between the Gandhi scion and Anurag Thakur in the Lower House with the latter's statement questioning Rahul's caste expunged. Get ready for another possibly stormy day at the Parliament as the Opposition is showing no signs of letting up on their attacks on the BJP-led NDA government. Track the latest news and updates from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha only with DH!
'Congress ready to listen to any abuse, but demands caste census,' Kharge doubles down after Rahul Gandhi-Anurag Thakur fracas
The Congress on Tuesday said the Gandhi family's caste is martyrdom but the BJP-RSS will never understand that, as it slammed the ruling party over its MP Anurag Thakur's apparent questioning of Rahul Gandhi's caste.
Halwa ceremony an 'emotional' issue, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Hitting back at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for pointing at a picture from this year’s halwa ceremony for not having any Dalit or OBC faces, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the ceremony was an “emotional” issue for the officers working on the Union Budget.
Anurag Thakur, Rahul Gandhi spar over caste census in Lok Sabha
An incensed Gandhi said that he was 'insulted' but that it did not bother him.
Declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster, Opposition MPs demand in Parliament (Read more)
Lok Sabha passes Jammu & Kashmir Budget 2024-25 (Read more)
Congress urges Om Birla not to dub farmers' media byte in Parliament premises as violation (Read more)
