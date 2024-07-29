Parliament LIVE | LoP Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on Budget in Lok Sabha
Good morning readers! Parliament proceedings resume today after a two-day break over the weekend and the biggest news coming out right now is that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak on the Budget in Lok Sabha. Rahul made a fiery debut as the LoP, using the opportunity to reply to the President's Motion of Thanks to tear into the Modi 3.0 government. Armed with pictures of Gods, his speech sparked a row in the House and across India's political landscape. Now, Rahul has urged Congress leaders to toe the line that this is a 'kursi bachao' exercise, a sentiment that might find resonance with other members of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and even beyond, since parties not with the NDA have already expressed their displeasure with the Budget. Stay tuned for what could be a stormy day at the Parliament, only with DH!
Congress Lok Sabha Whip submits adjournment notice to discuss 'accountability for Delhi's infrastructure tragedies'
This comes after the tragedy in the coaching centre in the basement of a building in India's capital, where three died after water entered.
Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on Budget in Lok Sabha today
BJP now 87-strong in Rajya Sabha
Nominated MP Satnam Singh Sandhu has joined the BJP, taking the number of ruling party's strength in Rajya Sabha to 87.
Parliament recap: Karnataka protests make their way to Houses; Private Members' Bills introduced in LS
The Parliament was rocked by protests around the Valmiki 'scam' and the alleged MUDA scam under the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka. The Private Members' Bills were also tabled in the Lok Sabha even as the opposition kep the heat on with their criticism of the Agnipath/Agniveer schemes.
