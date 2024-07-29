Parliament LIVE | LoP Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on Budget in Lok Sabha

Good morning readers! Parliament proceedings resume today after a two-day break over the weekend and the biggest news coming out right now is that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak on the Budget in Lok Sabha. Rahul made a fiery debut as the LoP, using the opportunity to reply to the President's Motion of Thanks to tear into the Modi 3.0 government. Armed with pictures of Gods, his speech sparked a row in the House and across India's political landscape. Now, Rahul has urged Congress leaders to toe the line that this is a 'kursi bachao' exercise, a sentiment that might find resonance with other members of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and even beyond, since parties not with the NDA have already expressed their displeasure with the Budget. Stay tuned for what could be a stormy day at the Parliament, only with DH!