Hello Readers ! Union Minister Amit Shah has moved three bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition. The Narendra Modi government also introduced two bills – one to amend the Constitution and another to rework the law governing the administration of the Union Territories – in Lok Sabha as early as today. The bill to ban online gaming played with money was passed by the Lok Sabha amid din by opposition. Follow DH for live updates on the Parliament.
Parliament | I.N.D.I.A. floor leaders to meet at 10 am to discuss strategy on 3 Bills that propose removal of PMs, CMs, Ministers who are arrested. Leaders to discuss how to counter "government’s new ways to divert attention from 'vote chori'."
11:0220 Aug 2025
Parliament | Lok Sabha adjourned till noon; Question Hour on in RS
14:0220 Aug 2025
Parliament | Amit Shah introduces bills to amend Constitution, Govt of Union Territories Amendment Bill, 2025; and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025
14:0820 Aug 2025
Parliament | Oppn mounts strong protest against bills introduced by Amit Shah in LS
17:1120 Aug 2025
Parliament | Lok Sabha passes online gaming bill amid ruckus by opposition
18:4420 Aug 2025
17:1620 Aug 2025
Parliament | Both Houses adjourned for the day
17:1120 Aug 2025
17:0620 Aug 2025
Parliament | Opposition continues sloganeering against government as Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on online gaming risks.
17:0320 Aug 2025
Lok Sabha proceedings resume as House starts discussion on online gaming bill.