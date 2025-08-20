Parliament highlights | Lok Sabha passes online gaming bill amid ruckus by Oppn

Hello Readers ! Union Minister Amit Shah has moved three bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition. The Narendra Modi government also introduced two bills – one to amend the Constitution and another to rework the law governing the administration of the Union Territories – in Lok Sabha as early as today. The bill to ban online gaming played with money was passed by the Lok Sabha amid din by opposition. Follow DH for live updates on the Parliament.