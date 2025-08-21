<p>New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday passed The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Rajya-Sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> approving it without debate amid din.</p>.<p>The bill, piloted by Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks to ban all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and online social gaming.</p>.<p>It was approved by the Upper House after rejecting amendments moved by Opposition members. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.</p>.Tharoor calls for regulation and taxation instead of banning online gaming.<p>It also seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games and bar banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games.</p>.<p>Online money games are played by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other rewards.</p>