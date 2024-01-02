Parliament security breach accused undergo second face-to-face questioning

According to a police source, Neelam and Manoranjan are being held at the office of the Special Cell's Counter Intelligence Unit at New Friends Colony. The other four are being held at different units of the Special Cell.

They are being interrogated by separate teams of the Special Cell.

On December 30 and 31, they were brought to the Counter Intelligence Unit's office for face-to-face questioning. The investigators wanted to corroborate the sequence of events and the role of each accused. The accused had undergone another round of face-to-face questioning on December 20.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, Sharma and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.