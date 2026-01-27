Menu
News in Pics | January 27, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 21:10 IST
A school student perform during a Kashmiri traditional song amidst Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People watch the sunset in Nuuk, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person walks amid a major winter storm spreading across a large swath of the United States, in Brooklyn, New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

US Army National Guard soldiers patrol outside Union Station as commuters make their way through the aftermath of a major winter storm that dumped snow and ice across a large swath of the United States, in Washington, DC, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take a hot air balloon ride at a snow-covered valley near the Beas river, in Manali.

Credit: PTI Photo

A 'sadhu' performs rituals during the ongoing 'Magh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 26 January 2026, 21:10 IST
