Parliament security breach: Five of six accused give consent for polygraph test

The judge extended the custody of the accused persons on an application moved by the Delhi Police after they were produced before the court on expiry of their custody granted earlier.

The accused, excluding Azad, gave their consent for the test before the court.

The Delhi Police had earlier moved the court seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test of all the accused persons.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premise