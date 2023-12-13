Parliament security breach: Six people hatched plan on messaging platforms, stayed at Gurugram flat

Shinde belongs to a Scheduled Caste community and is a BA graduate. He did odd jobs as a daily wager while preparing for police and army recruitment exams, police said.

His parents told police that Shinde left home on December 9 saying he was going to Delhi for an army recruitment drive, police said.

Family members of Neelam said she had earlier participated in several agitations including the farmers' movement.

Neelam's mother Saraswati Devi told reporters at her house in Ghaso Khurd village in Jind that she came to know about the incident through the media.

Neelam (35) was staying in a PG accommodation in Hisar for the last five months where she was preparing for competitive examinations, her brother Ram Niwas said.

"I got a call from my elder brother to switch on the TV immediately. He told me that Neelam was arrested in Delhi," Niwas told PTI.

According to Niwas, she actively participated in farmers' protests.

He said that his sister, who has cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), had visited the village two days ago, but she did not talk about the Parliament protest.

Neelam's family members claimed that she has also done Masters, MEd and MPhil.

"Her certificate of Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test had expired. I asked her to go to Hisar and get coaching for the same," said Niwas, who does livestock farming.

A villager at Ghaso Khurd said Neelam had once gone with some villagers to Khatkar Toll Plaza during the farmers' protest against now-repealed farm laws.

Neelam has three sisters and two brothers. His father Kohar Singh works as a 'halwai' (confectioner) in Uchana Mandi, the villager said.

Police sources said the Parliament security breach was a well-planned and well-coordinated incident carried out by the six people, all of whom were in contact with each other over Instagram and other social media platforms.

The accused devised the plan a few days ago and they carried out a recce before coming to Parliament on Wednesday, they said.

"Five of them stayed at Vishal's residence in Gurugram before coming to Parliament. As per the plan, all six wanted to go inside parliament but only two got passes," the source said.

Interrogation of Shinde revealed that the six accused had known each other for the past four years through social media.

An official said Vishal Sharma earlier worked as a driver in an export company but of late he drove an autorickshaw. His neighbours claimed that he was a drunkard and often quarrelled with his wife.

Sagar Sharma visited Vishal Sharma's house often and they were in contact for a long time. Vishal Sharma has a criminal background, official sources said.

"Vishal and Neelam are natives of Hisar district," the official said.