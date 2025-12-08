Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament Winter Session 2025: '... ab Bengal ki bari' chants from BJP MPs greet PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Rising from their seats, they also greeted Modi with chants of 'Vande Mataram'.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 09:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 09:43 IST
India NewsWest BengalParliamentLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us