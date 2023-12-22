Parliament Winter Session ends: A look at the key bills passed

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, bringing to an end what had been a rocky Winter Session marred by a security breach and ensuing protests which resulted in the suspension of a record number of Opposition MPs.
The government, in the meanwhile, passed quite a few significant bills.
Here's a look at the key bills passed in the Parliament this session.
The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills
Introduced and cleared in the Winter Session of the Parliament, these bills seek to replace the colonial-era laws and focus on a citizen-centric criminal justice system, according to the government.
They replace the current Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.
The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023
Introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, it was cleared on December 12. Lok Sabha also passed the bill on December 21.
It seeks to establish a mechanism to appoint the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.
The Post Office Bill, 2023
Introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 10, the bill was cleared on December 4. Lok Sabha passed it on December 18.
It replaces the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. According to the bill, the government will not have exclusive privilege over conveying letters. The director general of postal services will be appointed to head India Post, and will have powers to make regulations on various matters including tariffs for services and supply of postage stamps. It also provides that the government may intercept an article transmitted through India Post on specified grounds, including security of the state and public order.
The Telecommunications Bill, 2023
The bill makes provision for the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, and also providing a non-auction route for the allocation of satellite spectrum.
The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023
The bill seeks to raise the cap on the age for the president and members of the GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTAT) to 70 years and 67 years, respectively. Currently, the age limit for the president is 67 years and for GSTAT members is 65 years. The bill aims to align the provisions of the Central GST Act in line with the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 26 this year, and passed on December 6. Rajya Sabha cleared it on December 11.
The bill amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and increases the total number of seats in the J&K Assembly to 90 from 83. It also reserves seven seats for Scheduled Castes and nine seats for Scheduled Tribes. It adds that the lieutenant governor may nominate up to two members from the Kashmiri migrant community to the legislative Assembly and one member representing displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 26, and cleared on December 6. Rajya Sabha passed it on December 11.
It amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, which provides for reservation in jobs and admission to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes. The bill substitutes 'weak and underprivileged classes' with 'other backward classes' as declared by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The definition of weak and underprivileged classes is deleted from the Act.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023
The bill amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and reserves, as nearly as possible, one-third of all elected seats in the J&K Assembly for women. This reservation will also apply to the seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Assembly.
The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023
It repeals the Provisional Collection of Taxes Act, 1931. It retains all provisions under the Act.
The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023
This was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 1 and cleared two days after. Lok Sabha, however, passed it during the Winter Session on December 4.
It amends the Advocates Act, 1961. The Bill repeals certain sections related to touts under the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879.
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023
Introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 4 and cleared three days later, the bill was also passed in the Rajya Sabha on December 13.
It seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, and establishes a Central Tribal University in Telangana.
The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023
This bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of the seats in the Puducherry Assembly for women.
