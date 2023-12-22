Parliament Winter Session ends: A look at the key bills passed

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, bringing to an end what had been a rocky Winter Session marred by a security breach and ensuing protests which resulted in the suspension of a record number of Opposition MPs.

The government, in the meanwhile, passed quite a few significant bills.

Here's a look at the key bills passed in the Parliament this session.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills

Introduced and cleared in the Winter Session of the Parliament, these bills seek to replace the colonial-era laws and focus on a citizen-centric criminal justice system, according to the government.



They replace the current Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.