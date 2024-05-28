Passengers can book unreserved train tickets online from any station

Bengaluru: Indian Railways has removed distance restrictions for booking journey, platform and seasonal tickets on the UTS on Mobile app.
Passengers can now book paperless tickets without geo-fencing limits. They can book these tickets from any station or location without the previous restriction of a 50-km radius. The geo-fencing within stations stays the same. Ticket booking is allowed from outside the station premises.
The railways says the app is gaining popularity with daily ticket sales rising from 5,301 in April 2023 to 9,388 in April 2024. Users get a 3% bonus when they recharge their R-Wallet for unreserved ticket booking.
The app is integrated with UPI apps, while QR codes on ATVMs enable easy app downloads and ticket bookings via R-Wallet.
Published 27 May 2024, 21:51 IST