<p>A recently posted video on social media showed passengers shouting at the crew members of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo </a>flight from Mumbai to Krabi, Thailand. The video was posted on X by a user named Tarun Shukla. The clip shows passengers abusing the crew members and how they "wanted to beat the pilot".</p><p>"Pandemonium in IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi," the caption of the video read. </p><p>It further mentioned that the pilot had "refused to operate the flight".</p><p>"Passengers wanted to beat pilot who is said to have refused to operate flight as he was breaching his duty time & had told airline in advance," the caption mentioned. </p><p>It further added that the passengers on board were stuck for three hours.</p><p>The video has garnered attention online and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"Absolutely unacceptable. Buying a ticket doesn't give anyone the right to create nuisance or endanger safety. Indian pilots & cabin crew need stronger authority and zero tolerance for such behaviour. Aviation isn't a bus stand," a user commented. </p><p>Another user wrote, "And these passengers think they are the only humans who have a right to live. Fault here is with operations management!!"</p><p>"3 hrs sitting on the ground inside the plane can drive people insane. But abusive behavior is hardly the solution," commented a third. </p><p>"This is not right. I understand people are frustrated with the delays. But going to hit the pilot or any crew it's a breach in security. The action needs to be taken on this," commented a fourth.</p><p>As per a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/two-passengers-deboarded-after-turning-unruly-during-indigo-flight-delay-from-mumbai-to-krabi/articleshow/126547605.cms">report </a>by <em>The Times Of India</em>, two passengers were deboarded and handed over to security agencies. </p><p>As per the airlines statement, the flight was delayed due to "late arrival of incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion, crew members exceeding their duty time limitations," the publication reported. </p>