Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Passengers hurl abuses at IndiGo crew members over flight delay

As per a news report, two passengers were deboarded and handed over to security agencies.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsAviationIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us