PETA highlights absence of sexual violence provision against animals in code replacing IPC

The Supreme Court had in 2018 partially struck down Section 377 of the IPC but retained protection for animals, children and others.

The top court had then observed, “The provisions of Section 377 will continue to govern non-consensual sexual acts against adults, all acts of carnal intercourse against minors and acts of bestiality.”

The PETA's second recommendation is to expand Clause 323 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, by defining “maiming” or “rendering useless any animal” so that the provision can be implemented in letter and spirit.

"We also recommend strengthening penalties for these crimes to better protect Bharat's human and non-human citizens. We have noted the removal of using the monetary value of an animal to determine their worthiness of protection and express our immense gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs for this progressive shift," the animal rights body said.