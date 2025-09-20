Menu
Homeindia

Piyush Goyal to visit US for trade talks on September 22

The minister will visit New York and will be accompanied with special secretary in the ministry Rajesh Agrawal and other officials.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 16:12 IST
