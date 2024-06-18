PM Modi addresses farmers, says he wants Indian products on every dining table in world

"Now, we have to take the country to new heights in the global market of packaged food. My dream is that there should be some food products from India on every dining table in the world," he said.

He also said production of 'zero defect' food items should be encouraged.

Noting the presence of women in large numbers, Modi underlined their importance and support in agriculture and said, "Without mothers and sisters, it is impossible to imagine farming."

"Therefore, now the role of mothers and sisters is being expanded in giving a new direction to agriculture. Like Namo Drone Didi, the Krishi Sakhi programme is one such effort. We have seen the work of sisters as ASHA workers. We have seen the role of sisters as bank sakhis. Now we will see agriculture getting new strength in the form of Krishi Sakhi," he said.