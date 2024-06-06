PM Modi, Amit Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi

"For first time we noted that during polls, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the stock market," he said.

Why did the prime minister and home minister give investment advice to people, Gandhi asked and alleged that BJP leaders had information that exit polls were wrong.

"We want JPC probe into biggest stock market scam," he said.

People higher up in the BJP carried out this stock market scam and Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah were directly involved, the Congress leader alleged.

"We want inquiry against Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and those who carried out the exit polls," he said.