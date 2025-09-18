PM Modi assures support in phone call with Nepal PM Sushila Karki
Modi was the first foreign leader to have a phone call with Karki after the 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal took over as the interim prime minister of the northern neighbour of India on September 12.
Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm…