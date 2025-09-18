Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi assures support in phone call with Nepal PM Sushila Karki

Modi was the first foreign leader to have a phone call with Karki after the 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal took over as the interim prime minister of the northern neighbour of India on September 12.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 08:53 IST
India NewsNepalNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us