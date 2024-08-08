Olympics 2024 | PM Modi, Bindra, Laxman lead tributes after Indian hockey team's bronze medal win

New Delhi: The Indian hockey team's bronze-winning feat at the Paris Olympics provided unadulterated joy to millions across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra leading the tributes for the Harmanpreet Singh-led side for clinching a second consecutive medal here on Thursday.

PM Modi said the team showed tremendous determination on way to the historic feat of winning back-to-back medals at the Olympics.

India had ended a 41-year drought in Tokyo in 2021 on way to winning a bronze, and three years later, in Paris, they won a second successive medal.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics.

"Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players," wrote Modi on X, formerly Twitter.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," he added.