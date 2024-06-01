PM Modi concludes 45-hour long meditation at Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his 45-hour long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here and paid floral tributes to Tamil saint poet Thiruvalluvar.

On conclusion of his dhyan session, Modi, clad in white, visited the 133-ft statue of Thiruvalluvar, located next to the rock memorial and placed a huge garland there marking his tribute. He arrived at the statue complex by a ferry service and later reached the shore using the service.