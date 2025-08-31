Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi exhorts people to take pride in 'swadeshi' products during Mann ki Baat broadcast

Everything that is needed in life should be 'swadeshi', he said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 09:35 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMann ki BaatMade in India

Follow us on :

Follow Us