<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held wide-ranging talks with his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, focusing on shoring up bilateral ties in areas such as trade and investment.</p><p>Rabuka arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a three-day trip. It is his first visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister of the South Pacific nation.</p><p>The Fijian leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation that included health minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and several senior officials.</p><p>Fiji is an important nation for India in the sphere of maritime security.</p><p>The two nations have a strong cultural and people-to-people ties. India's links with Fiji began in 1879 when Indian labourers were taken to Fiji under the indenture system by the British.</p>.China's Wang meets Pak Army chief Munir; discusses regional security, counter-terrorism.<p>Rabuka's visit to India comes a year after President Droupadi Murmu travelled to Fiji.</p><p>Prime minister Rabuka's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Fiji, an Indian readout said on Thursday.</p><p>"It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," it said.</p>