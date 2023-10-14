Home
Homeindia

PM Modi flags off ferry service between India, Sri Lanka; says will enhance connectivity, promote trade

Great poet Subramania Bharati in his song Sindhu Nadhiyin Misai had spoken of a bridge connecting our two countries; this ferry service brings alive all those historical and cultural connections, Modi added.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 06:32 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ferry service between India and Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade and reinforce the longstanding bonds between the two countries.

In his message delivered virtually during the flag-off event of the ferry service from India's Nagapattinam to Sri Lanka, he said that during the recent visit of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, they jointly adopted a vision document for the economic partnership between the two countries.

"Connectivity is the central theme of this partnership," he said.

"Great poet Subramania Bharati in his song Sindhu Nadhiyin Misai had spoken of a bridge connecting our two countries (India and Sri Lanka). This ferry service brings alive all those historical and cultural connections," he said.

"Our vision for connectivity goes beyond the transport sector. India and Sri Lanka collaborate closely in a wide range of areas such as Fintech and energy," Modi said. 

In a post on X, he said ferry services between India and Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade and reinforce the longstanding bonds between the two nations.

(Published 14 October 2023, 06:32 IST)
