<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the parliamentary party meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) introducing Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan to all the MPs as the Vice-Presidential candidate. The Pime Minister also spoke at length about the Indus Water Treaty, calling it a historical mistake made by the Congress. </p><p>At the meeting, conducted by union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, the MPs were told by the Prime Minister that Radhakrishnan is a good pick for the post. </p><p>Sources attending the meeting said that the Prime Minister also spoke about his equation with Radhakrishnan, that went back 40 years. "We have known each other for over 40 years; when he fought elections, I was the party general secretary and I made preparations for his election rally. We go back to a time when our hair was black," Modi said to the gathering of lawmakers as per a senior minister. </p><p>PM Modi also talked about the Indus Water Treaty and said that due to a decision taken by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's rightful water was given to Pakistan. As per sources, PM Modi told the MPs that neither the Cabinet nor the Parliament was taken into confidence on this important agreement. "When there was an uproar on this issue, it was suppressed by holding a discussion for just two hours. Some Congress MPs had opposed this agreement, and one MP had called it the 'height of stupidity'. But Jawaharlal Nehru had criticised those who opposed it by calling them of 'petty mentality'," PM Modi told the MPs. He further said that after undoing this wrong, several states such as J&K, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will benefit. </p><p>After the meeting, Rijiju told reporters that union minister Rajnath Singh is trying to stitch a broader consensus among parties, including Opposition. "Rajnath Singh is talking to everyone, and we want unanimous support for Radhakrishnan," Rijiju said. </p><p>"The floor leaders and MPs of the NDA warmly welcomed CP Radhakrishnan … His introduction was given by Prime Minister Modi. He also appealed to all the MPs of all the parties that should come together and unanimously support the candidate decided by the NDA for the vice-presidential election. There is no controversy in his life, no corruption, no stain. He has lived a very simple life and has worked for society," Rijiju said.</p>