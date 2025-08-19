Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi introduces VP nominee CP Radhakrishnan at NDA's parliamentary party meet

At the meeting, conducted by union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, the MPs were told by the Prime Minister that Radhakrishnan is a good pick for the post.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 16:55 IST
India NewsBJPIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us