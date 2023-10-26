PM Modi performs puja at Shirdi Saibaba temple, inaugurates Nilwande Dam’s left bank canal network

He later performed the ‘Jal Pujan’ of Nilwande Dam, which is located in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, and inaugurated the dam’s left bank canal network.

The 85-km canal network will benefit 182 villages by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water. The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970.

It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5,177 crore, according to an official statement.