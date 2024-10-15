Home
PM Modi pitches for global digital rules, ethical AI

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and India Mobile Congress here, he favoured clear 'dos' and 'don'ts' to safeguard citizens.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 07:52 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 07:52 IST
