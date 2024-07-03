Home
PM Modi raises Bengal flogging incident in Rajya Sabha

Replying to a debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said a viral video recently showed a woman being publicly beaten up, but the opposition parties have remained silent.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 08:39 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called out the opposition parties for remaining silent on the public flogging of a woman in north Bengal, saying selective politics is a matter of concern.

Replying to a debate on a motion thanking President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said a viral video recently showed a woman being publicly beaten up, but the opposition parties have remained silent.

Their selective outrage is a worrying phenomenon, he said.

He also raised the the Sandeshkhali incident.

Published 03 July 2024, 08:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuParliamentTMCRajya SabhaFlogging

