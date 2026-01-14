Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian drone attack forces power cuts in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, military says

The full scale of the attack was not immediately known. There ‌was no ‌comment from Russia about the strike.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 01:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 01:29 IST
World newsUkraineRussiadrone

Follow us on :

Follow Us