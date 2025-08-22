Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to September 1

The ministry said Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 15:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 15:28 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSCO

Follow us on :

Follow Us