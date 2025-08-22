<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=narendra+modi+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Narendra+Modi+de&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MhAIARAAGIMBGLEDGMcDGIAEMg0IAhAAGIMBGLEDGIAEMgYIAxBFGEAyBggEEEUYOTIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIGCAcQRRg80gEINDMxMGowajeoAgiwAgHxBZuWVmTQ7rpJ&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Narendra Modi</a> will embark on a four-day visit of Japan and China on August 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.</p><p>In the first leg of his trip, Modi will be in Japan on a two-day visit.</p><p>From Japan, he will travel to China, primarily to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).</p><p>The announcement of the prime minister's visit to the two Asian countries came just days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's trip to India.</p>.Some individuals in India want to undermine China's sovereignty over Taiwan: Beijing.<p>The MEA said Modi will be in Japan on August 29 and 30 to participate in the 15th India-Japan annual summit.</p><p>This will be Modi's eighth visit to Japan as the prime minister.</p><p>The ministry said Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.</p><p>It said the two prime ministers will deliberate on cooperation in the areas of defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance.</p><p>"The visit will reaffirm the longstanding special bond of friendship between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.</p><p>In the second leg of his visit, Modi, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will travel to the neighbouring country from August 31 to September 1 to attend the SCO summit to be held in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.</p><p>"On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders," the MEA said.</p><p>India has been a member of the SCO since 2017. It held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO during 2022-23.</p>