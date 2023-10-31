PM, Prez, VP, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, remembering his visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with 'which he shaped the destiny of our nation'.

