Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PNB scam: Belgium top court endorses lower court view; no risk of denial of justice to Mehul Choksi in India

The Court of Cassation does not re-examine the facts or decide whether extradition is fair or wise.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 18:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 18:45 IST
India NewsMehul ChoksiPNB Scam

Follow us on :

Follow Us