<p>Kolkata: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said politics increasingly "trumps" economics in the present era.</p>.<p>Jaishankar was addressing a gathering after being conferred Honorary Doctorate by IIM-Calcutta at its campus here.</p>.<p>"This is an era where politics increasingly trumps economics... and that is not a pun," he said.</p>.<p>"The United States, long the underwriter of the contemporary system, has set radically new terms of engagement. It is doing so by dealing with countries on a one-on-one basis," Jaishankar said.</p>.<p>He also said that China has "long played by its own rules", and is doing so even now.</p>.<p>The external affairs minister said in the ensuing scenario, other nations are unclear whether attention should be on visible competition or the trade offs and understandings that punctuate it.</p>.<p>"Faced with such pulls and pressures of globalisation, of fragmentation and of supply insecurity, the rest of the world responds by hedging against all contingencies," Jaishankar said.</p>.<p>He said India has been actively pursuing self-reliance and making itself a manufacturing base for industries.</p>.<p>"India has been making exponential advancements in infrastructure as well as in latest scientific developments," he added.</p>