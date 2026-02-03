Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Popular music director S P Venkatesh dies

Venkatesh won the Kerala State Film Award for best music director in 1993 for the films 'Paithrukam' and 'Janam'.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 09:07 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us