Portions of Rahul Gandhi's speech on Hindus, PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS expunged

Several portions of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House yesterday have been expunged.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP on Monday, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Holding up pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, he referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underline the importance of fearlessness. He also cited the attributes of Lord Shiva and teachings of Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Buddha, and Mahavir to state that all religions and great people of the country have said "daro mat, darao mat (do not be scared, do not scare others)".