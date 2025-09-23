<p>New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a nationwide hackathon expected to see participation from 12 crore students across six lakh schools. The programme, described by the ministry as the “largest innovation movement ever attempted” globally, will culminate in January 2025 with 1,000 student innovators being felicitated.</p><p>Organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and AICTE, the initiative is aimed at involving students from Classes 6 to 12 in building solutions aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.</p><p>“This will encourage every child to be a part of the idea for a developed India by 2047. The ideation will be based on four themes—Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat,” Pradhan said at the launch, where he also unveiled the programme’s logo and jingle.</p>.Bharat Innovates: Over 100 innovators to train in India, pitch to French investors.<p>He added that the initiative would bring together “students, educators, and innovators to develop solutions for a self-reliant India.”</p><p>Registrations for the Buildathon opened on Tuesday at <a href="http://vbb.mic.gov.in/">vbb.mic.gov.in</a> and will remain open until October 6. Between October 6 and 13, schools will form teams and prepare presentations. A Live Synchronised Innovation Event is scheduled for October 13, with submissions accepted until October 31.</p><p>Expert evaluations will take place between November 1 and December 31. Winners will be announced in January, when 1,000 students will be recognised for their innovations.</p>