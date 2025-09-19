<p>New Delhi: Union Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his silence on the Malur Assembly segment controversy in Karnataka.</p><p>“Why did he not speak about Malur Assembly seat in Karnataka? Congress, which had won the seat, was disqualified by the Karnataka High Court because of election malpractice, and a fresh counting of votes has been ordered. The real vote chor is Congress,” Joshi posted on X.</p><p>Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court set aside the election of Congress MLA K.Y. Nanjegowda from Malur and directed a recount of votes polled in the 2023 assembly elections.</p><p>Joshi’s counterattack came after Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of “vote chori,” citing alleged irregularities in the Aland Assembly seat. Gandhi claimed that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.</p>.Rahul Gandhi is 'badshah of vote theft', he should apologise for 'baseless charges': Maharashtra BJP.<p>“Rahul Gandhi’s new fairytale – ‘vote chori’! After his failed attempt on these allegations, which exposed Congress for making fake claims, he is at it again. The Election Commission has clearly denied his baseless charges, reaffirming that no votes can be deleted online,” Joshi said.</p><p>He added that Gandhi’s claim was particularly ironic since the Aland seat was one Congress had won in Karnataka. “Rahul is unaware of the election process, period. Does he not know that voters cannot be deleted online?” Joshi remarked.</p><p>“After losing 20+ elections on EVMs, maybe it’s not the machine, it’s the Congress that’s faulty,” the minister added.</p>