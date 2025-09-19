Menu
Pralhad Joshi targets Rahul Gandhi over silence on Malur seat controversy

Joshi said Rahul Gandhi has no answers on the Karnataka HC’s decision disqualifying the Congress MLA from Malur for malpractice, even as the Congress leader accuses the poll panel of “vote chori.”
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 19:58 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 19:58 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPrahlad Joshi

