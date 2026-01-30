Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on death anniversary

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also visited the memorial to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 08:56 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 08:56 IST
