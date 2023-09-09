President Murmu, PM Modi welcome Biden, other G20 guests at grand dinner

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva, dressed in Indian traditional attire Salwar Kurta, World Bank President Ajay Banga along with his wife Ritu Banga, and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were among the first to arrive at the newly built convention centre in Pragati Maidan.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yoko Kishida, who was dressed in a saree, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese along with his spouse and Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife, were among other dignitaries welcomed by President Murmu and Modi.