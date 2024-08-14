President's Independence Day eve speech LIVE: Murmu to address nation at 7 pm

Hello readers! On the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation. The speech will begin at 7 pm. A total of 1,037 medals are to be given to Indian forces tomorrow, including 231 Medal for Gallantry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been, meanwhile, running the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, urging citizens to showcase the Tricolour with pride. Ahead of the celebrations and parade in Delhi, police has beefed up security arrangements in the national capital. For the latest updates, stay tuned to DH!