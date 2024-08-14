President's Independence Day eve speech LIVE: Murmu to address nation at 7 pm
Hello readers! On the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation. The speech will begin at 7 pm. A total of 1,037 medals are to be given to Indian forces tomorrow, including 231 Medal for Gallantry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been, meanwhile, running the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, urging citizens to showcase the Tricolour with pride. Ahead of the celebrations and parade in Delhi, police has beefed up security arrangements in the national capital. For the latest updates, stay tuned to DH!
Last Updated : 14 August 2024, 12:55 IST
For me, all of you are Gold medallists: President to Olympians
President met with Indian Olympic athletes today
Make 'Har Ghar Tiranga' a memorable mass movement: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to make "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign a memorable mass movement.
He also replaced his profile picture with the national flag and urged them to do the same.
Delhi Police beefs up security in city ahead of Independence Day celebrations
Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on Independence Day eve
According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). The GM includes four decorations for fire fighters and one for a one for a civil defence personnel.
Published 14 August 2024, 12:40 IST