<p>Cuttack: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday said technology should amplify human judgment and not replace it.</p>.<p>He was addressing a symposium on 'Ensuring justice for the common man: strategies for reducing litigation costs and delays' here.</p>.<p>"Pendency of cases in courts clogs every level of the judicial structure, from the trial court to the constitutional court. And when a blockage occurs at the top, the pressure only intensifies below," he said.</p>.<p>He also stressed the need to strengthen judicial infrastructure to reduce pendency.</p>.<p>"This is because without sufficient courts, even the most sincere judicial system will collapse under logistical strain," he said.</p>.<p>Justice Kant said technology was very useful during the COVID pandemic.</p>.<p>He, however, said that one cannot afford to forget that technology comes with its own shadows.</p>.<p>"In an age of deep fakes and digital arrests, courts cannot afford naive optimism... A reform that excludes the poor, elderly, or digitally unfamiliar is not reform at all, it is regression. That is why I have always maintained that technology must remain a servant of justice, not its substitute. It should amplify human judgment, not replace it," the CJI said.</p>.<p>He said a system where the executive, legislature and judiciary do not move in harmony resembles a tricycle missing a wheel -- the rule of law cannot balance, let alone move forward.</p>.<p>"And the consequences are stark -- laws may be enacted, offences registered, even liberty curtailed, yet the citizen is left waiting for the one thing that completes the promise of justice: a timely trial that the infrastructure is simply too frail to deliver," he added.</p>.<p>Among others, Orissa High Court Chief Justice Harish Tandon, and judges from high courts across India attended the event, which was also joined by Advocate General Pitambar Acharya. </p>