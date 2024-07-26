Prez Murmu, PM Modi lead nation in commemorating Kargil Vijay Divas

New Delhi/Drass: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation in paying tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend India's territory during the Kargil conflict 25 years back.

The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay tributes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.