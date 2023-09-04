Pro-Pakistan slogan: SC asks NC's Mohd Akbar Lone to file affidavit saying he owes allegiance to Constitution

Maintaining that the court is duty bound to hear his submissions, the bench said, “All that we want to say here is that everyone we have here, because we have had people from across the political spectrum in J&K, it is welcome. But all of them have come in one spirit (which is that they abide by the integrity of India)”.

The bench said when Lone invokes the jurisdiction of the court under Article 32 then he has to believe in this and he has to furnish an affidavit.

Mehta said that Lone is Sibal’s client. Sibal said nobody on the petitioners’ side has challenged the sovereignty of India.

He said Lone has made speeches supporting terrorism and secessionism and let him file an affidavit stating that he does not believe and support any of this.

Attorney General R Venkataramani Lone wants his fundamental rights to be enforced, and then takes a contrary viewpoint.

During the morning session, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before Supreme Court that Mohd Akbar Lone, who allegedly shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in Jammu and Kashmir assembly and now he is the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370, should submit an affidavit owing allegiance to Indian Constitution.

Lone must say that he strongly opposed terrorism and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehta said.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi also said he should apologise.

'Roots in Kashmir’, a prominent organisation representing Kashmiri pandits, has claimed that Lone is a known supporter of secessionist forces operating in J&K and, in the past, has also shouted pro-Pakistan slogans on the floor of the J&K assembly.