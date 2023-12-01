JOIN US
puducherry

Schools to remain shut in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung

Last Updated 01 December 2023, 17:07 IST

Puducherry: The territorial administration has declared holiday for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions on December 4 in view of cyclone Michaung.

Director of School Education P Priyatarshiny said in a release on Friday that as cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the coastal regions on December 4 all schools would remain closed on that day.

Official sources said this is as part of precautionary measures taken by the government.

Puducherry and the outlying regions had experienced heavy rains since last few days although there was a lull in the monsoon today.

(Published 01 December 2023, 17:07 IST)
Cyclone

