Home india punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab

As per reports, the accused Dalbir Singh had been harassing the girl for past many months and pressuring her to marry him.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 10:42 IST

A teenage girl has been shot dead in Punjab's Ajnala village allegedly by a youth who was stalking her for the past few months, police on Wednesday.

One of the two accomplices of the main accused Dalbir Singh has been arrested, they said.

On Tuesday evening, the three accused forcibly entered the house of the 15-year-old girl's aunt and started asking her whereabouts, a police official said.

The girl, who was inside the house, came out and a heated argument ensued during which Dalbir Singh shot her and fled, the official said, adding the girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

According to the police, the accused had been harassing the girl for the past many months and pressuring her to marry him. The girl's parents had sent her to her aunt's residence as the accused was constantly harassing her. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act while a hunt is on to nab the other two accused.

(Published 30 August 2023, 10:42 IST)
India News Punjab Crime Crime Against Women

