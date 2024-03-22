After Kejriwal's arrest, Punjab BJP chief demands ED probe into state's excise policy

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said a party delegation will approach the Election Commission and seek an ED probe into the state's excise policy, which he claimed was tailored in lines with the one in Delhi.

"For the (Delhi) excise policy which Kejriwal had to see this day, the same model has been replicated by their government in Punjab," Jakhar told reporters here.

Kejriwal, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case in Delhi, triggering massive protests by party workers in the national capital and a few states.