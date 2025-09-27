Menu
Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Pindi extradited from UAE

Parminder Singh alias Pindi, a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia, has been brought from Abu Dhabi in the UAE in close coordination with the central agencies, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 06:47 IST
Published 27 September 2025, 06:47 IST
India NewsPunjabUAE

