Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Pindi extradited from UAE
Parminder Singh alias Pindi, a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Happy Passia, has been brought from Abu Dhabi in the UAE in close coordination with the central agencies, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
In a landmark operation, @PunjabPoliceInd extradites Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Parminder Singh @ Pindi from Abu Dhabi, #UAE to #India with the close coordination and support of Central Agencies. Pindi is a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh