Bride-to-be among 3 shot dead by assailants in Punjab

As soon as they sat in the car, six unidentified persons riding two motorcycles, reached there and allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at the vehicle.

Four of the accused were carrying weapons and several rounds were fired, during which Jaspreet was killed on the spot and the rest were seriously injured, the police said.

Later, Jaspreet's relatives Dildeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh (23) succumbed to injuries, while her brother Anmolpreet Singh (24) was referred to a Ludhiana hospital, they said.

The condition of Harpreet, another relative of the woman, is said to be serious, they added.

Police sources said Dildeep had a criminal record and he had been released on parole recently in a case.

Meanwhile, Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police Saumya Mishra said several teams have been constituted to nab the accused.

"We are also checking the CCTV footage to get any clue about the accused and soon they will be nabbed," the SSP said.