CM Mann expresses desire to relinquish Punjab AAP chief's post

<p>Hoshiarpur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said he would speak to the AAP leadership for appointing a full-time president of the party's state unit, expressing a desire to step down from the post.</p>.<p>After addressing a rally in Chabbewal, Mann said he had been holding the post of party president in Punjab for seven years.</p>.<p>"Being chief minister, I have big responsibilities. I have 13-14 departments. I will speak to the party to appoint a full-time state unit chief so that the responsibilities can be divided," he told a TV channel after the rally.</p>.Punjab CM calls on Nadda, seeks supply of DAP fertiliser allotted to state by Nov 15.<p>Mann was appointed AAP's Punjab unit chief in 2017 when he was the MP from Sangrur.</p>.<p>Mann led the party in Punjab during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2022 assembly polls. AAP stormed to power in 2022, winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.</p>.<p>AAP appointed two-time MLA Budh Ram as the party's working president in Punjab in June 2023.</p>.<p>Mann was on Sunday campaigning for AAP candidate Ishank Chabbewal in the Chabbewal constituency of Hoshiarpur district.</p>.<p>Bypolls to four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- will be held on November 13 and the results declared on November 23.</p>.<p>The bypolls were necessitated after the MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha. </p>