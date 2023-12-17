JOIN US
punjab

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana

In Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 10:01 IST

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Gurdaspur recording a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department report.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Faridkot and Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department report stated.

The mercury settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius in Patiala and 7.1 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 6.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.4 degrees Celsius and Narnaul 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius and Kurukshetra 8.3 degrees Celsius.

(Published 17 December 2023, 10:01 IST)
