Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Drug crisis can't be tackled by hiding data: Punjab BJP leader Paramjit Kainth

Kainth further said drug addicts are being treated as criminals rather than patients, government de-addiction centres are limited, and follow-up mechanisms are weak, leading to high relapse rates.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsBJPPunjabDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us